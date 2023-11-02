These photos showcase the news stories making the headlines in Bramley during the 1980s.
They turn the spotlight on community issues and campaigns as well as local landmarks which dominated debate during the decade. The gallery is powered by photos from the YEP archive and showcases how social and economic winds of change impacted residents in LS13 and beyond. READ MORE: 23 photos to take you back to Bramley in the 1990s
1. Bramley in the 1980s
Volunteers were needed to help staff a brand new Bramley eating place in March 1984. CATS kitchen - part of the St Catherine's Mill 'palace for the unemployed' - was already fully equipped for serving hot and cold food. But it was short of around 40 catering staff needed to feed hungry workers at the converted mill and occasional visitors from outside. Pictured is catering administrator Peter Forsaith in the new kitchens. Photo: YPN
2. Bramley in the 1980s
Bramley Shopping Centre pictured in December 1981. Photo: YPN
3. Bramley in the 1980s
Barry Deacon, who launched a one man campaign to force Leeds City Council to reopen an historic bridge at Bramley, gave the authority a 21 day deadline in February 1989. He had accused the council of acting unlawfully by closing Newlay Lane river bridge and demanded it should be reopened. It was closed in 1986 as it was considered too unsafe. Mr Deacon had a copy of the original traffic regulation order which, he claimed, made it clear that the closure did not apply to invalid carriages and a number of smaller vehicles such as prams and handcarts. Photo: YPN
4. Bramley in the 1980s
Do you remember Raymond Holmes? He was manager of Bramley Baths in April 1988. Photo: YPN
5. Bramley in the 1980s
Blocks of doomed flats on a Bramley estate which had stood empty for more than two years, were branded a "disgusting eyesore" by neighbours. Now tenants on the Raynville estate were demanding in February 1986 that the 238 system built flats and maisonettes - due for demolition - be knocked down soon. "They are disgusting and the sooner they come the better," said Pamela Hardman, pictured, whose home on Musgrave Bank overlooked the flats. "We just wish the workmen would get on with it." Photo: YPN
6. Bramley in the 1980s
It was a chilly December day in 1982 when Lilian and Edward Walsh became the first residents of a new sheltered housing scheme in Bramley. They moved to the new flats at St Peter's Court from the Gamble Hill estate and at the official opening of the 43 flats in July 1983, Lilian said they had not regrets. "We settled in straight away. You couldn't do anything else, because everyone is so nice. Everyone is happy." The couple are pictured with neighbours Kitty Gill and James Lineham, social secretary. Photo: YPN