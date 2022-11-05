News you can trust since 1890
16 photo memories take you back to Hunslet in the 1970s

This whistle-stop tour down memory lane charts a decade in the life of Hunslet.

By Andrew Hutchinson
4 minutes ago

The landmarks and locations featured in this photo gallery focusing on the 1970s will be familiar to a generation of people who called the suburb home back in the day. Streets in focus include Hunslet Road and Waterloo Road as well as landmarks such as The Garden Gate pub. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Photo memories chart rise and fall of Hunslet's Leek Street Flats LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Hunslet in the 1970s

Enjoy these photo memories from around Hunslet in the 1970s. PIC: D. McGough

Photo: D. McGough

2. Hunslet in the 1970s

Meadow Lane in May 1976. The photo was taken in support of a planning application by Ascott Motors, left of centre. It was for the demolition of existing car showroom and the building of a new one.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

3. Hunslet in the 1970s

Council owned land at the junction with Hunslet Road (off to the left) and Forster Street (off to the right) in May 1979. In the background, left, is the footbridge which crosses Hunslet Road with South Accommodation Road at the rear. Portland House, centre is occupied by a D.I.Y. outlet. In the background, right are business premises in Donisthorpe Street with glassworks in the background.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

4. Hunslet in the 1970s

The Conservative Club on Dewsbury Road in June 1979, seen from playing fields to the north. Two boys play on the playing field in the foreground.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

