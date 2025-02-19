League of Gentleman fans queued the length of Borders book shop and half way down Briggate to meet their heroes. Work was underway at the £100 million Brewery Wharf development with a Centenary Bridge set to link it to Leeds city centre and the recently-redeveloped The Calls. This was Leeds in 2003, a year which featured the end of an era for the post office on City Square. Enjoy these photo memories – a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service – charting a year in the life of your city. READ MORE: The story of a quirky Leeds pub LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Leeds city centre
The League of Gentleman sign copies of their new book, Scripts and That, at Borders in November 2003. Photo: YPN
2. Cross Green
The Bridgefield pub at the junction of Cross Green Lane, left, and Pontefract Lane. The pub is boarded up and in a state of disrepair. Despite plans to refurbish it at one point, all attempts to save it came to nothing as it was eventually demolished. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Guiseley
Harry Ramsden's fish and chip restaurant on Otley Road and the birth place of the world famous chain Huge advertising boards in October 2003 promote a Christmas party, three course festive menu only £9.99 and an evening entitled Elvis - enjoy an evening with a tribute to the King of Rock 'n' Roll. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds city centre
Actress Malandra Burrows enjoyed a makeover to support the Boots Makeover Marathon at the retailer's city centre store in September 2003. She is pictured with No 7 consultants, Christine Weathers, left and Onessa Sarwar. Photo: YPN
5. York Road
Veteran punk band The Damned visited the Thai Edge restaurant before their concert at The Irish Centre in December 2003. Pictured, from left, are Monty, Pinch and Captain Sensible. Photo: Dan Oxtoby
6. Roundhay Park
Tropical World in Roundhay Park. This building was originally the Coronation Garden greenhouse (part of Canal Gardens), built in 1911. A terrace and water feature were added, in 1981 and an aquarium in December 1981. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net