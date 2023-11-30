They focus on shops, streets and landmarks around LS11 in the 1950s, a decade which saw a community bounce back after the trauma and loss of the Second World War. A number of streets featured in this gallery no longer exist after being demolished as part of slum clearance plans. The images are a mix from West Yorkshire Archive Service and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 19 photos to take you back to Beeston in the 1940s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook