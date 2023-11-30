These photos turn back the clock to showcase life around Beeston during a decade of change.
They focus on shops, streets and landmarks around LS11 in the 1950s, a decade which saw a community bounce back after the trauma and loss of the Second World War. A number of streets featured in this gallery no longer exist after being demolished as part of slum clearance plans. The images are a mix from West Yorkshire Archive Service and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 19 photos to take you back to Beeston in the 1940s
Tram no 239 on route 11 to Gipton, close to Tempest Road on April 1955. The photo was taken on the trams last day. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Back-to-back houses on Sykes Street in April 1959. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Two boys play in the yard, the one to the right rides a tricycle and has a cowboy hat in his hand on Moorville Place in April 1959. On the left edge of this view in the background part of Shaftesbury House can be seen which was, until recently, used as a hostel. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Leeds Industrial Co-operative Society Ltd on Beeston Road in April 1959. The building was purpose built in 1899 as shown by the date stones at the top of the front wall. The initials of the company(L.I.C.S.) can be seen above the second floor windows. This store is a butchers, bakers, confectioners and general store. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Enjoy these photo memories from around Beeston in the 1950s. PIC: West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
A view up Wesley Street with brick semi detached houses followed by brick terraces in April 1951. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net