3 . Leeds in 1935

This view looks along Eastgate towards Vicar Lane and The Headrow in May 1935. Street lamps stand on traffic islands and stretch off into the distance. The building at the right is the Kingston Unity friendly society headquarters. To the far right is D Smith's Boat repairing depot. The buildings seen further back on the right and all along the left side are plans that have been drawn in; these were not actually built until after the war. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net