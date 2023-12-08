This collection of memories turn back the clock to showcase life around Roundhay in the 1930s.
The gallery features everything from shops on Street Lane, a bird's eve view of the local road network and differing aspects of life in and around Roundhay Park during the decade. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
1. Roundhay in the 1930s
Shops on Street Lane pictured in August 1935. To the left no 39, at the junction with Shaftesbury Avenue ending with No 71 on the right. This is a bakers shop, business of Miss Florence Gadsby. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Roudhay in the 1930s
Sutherland Avenue in August 1939.Located at the junction with Street Lane, premises of William Naylor , joiner and undertaker. Building materials can be seen around the yard. A young boy in overalls is on the right. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Roundhay in the 1930s
The club house at Roundhay Park Golf Club pictured in September 1938. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Roundhay in the 1930s
Street Lane in September 1938. To the left is no 51, Samuel Webster boot and shoe shop. Moving right no 53, fish and chip shop, business of John H.E. Priestley. Newbys Ltd at no55 sell fish, fruit and vegetables. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Roundhay in the 1930s
Three trams at the Roundhay Park tram stop on Princes Avenue in July 1934. The tram in the distance to the left is number 147. In the centre, tram number 394 is on route 4 with the destination shown as Kirkstall Abbey. Tram number 154 is to the right, this tram is travelling to Beeston on route 5 via Beeston Road. Trams are decorated with adverts for Melbourne Ales. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Roundhay in the 1930s
The Mansion and cafe pictured in March 1938. The cafe, to the left of the Mansion, was an addition in the style of a conservatory. Catering was done by the Gilpin family. The park had been opened to the public in September 1872 by Prince Arthur. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net