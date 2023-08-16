Leeds news you can trust since 1890
15 photo gems take you down York Road in the 1930s

This wonderful gallery celebrating a decade in the life of York Road packs a real crunch.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 16th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

The main image is of local landmark Smith's - the firm famous for selling unseasoned potato crisps with a small blue sachet of salt that could be sprinkled over them. The factory is one of 15 photos which showcase life on the well travelled road during the 1930s. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Smith's Potato Crisp factory, built on part of the site of the former York Road, Iron and Coal company. To the right no. 401 York Road is Leeds Modern Garage Ltd. Pictured in July 1931.

1. York Road in the 1930s

Smith's Potato Crisp factory, built on part of the site of the former York Road, Iron and Coal company. To the right no. 401 York Road is Leeds Modern Garage Ltd. Pictured in July 1931. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

St. Patricks Church at the junction of York Road and Marsh Lane pictured in June 1936. On the corner there is a telephone kiosk and a gas streetlamp. A large black car is visible on the corner.

2. York Road in the 1930s

St. Patricks Church at the junction of York Road and Marsh Lane pictured in June 1936. On the corner there is a telephone kiosk and a gas streetlamp. A large black car is visible on the corner. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Simon Adlestone and Son Ltd, boot and shoe dealer pictured in August 1936.

3. York Road in the 1930s

Simon Adlestone and Son Ltd, boot and shoe dealer pictured in August 1936. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

To the left is the junction with Glenthorpe Terrace. Then confectionery shop, owner R. Abbott at no.221. Next no.223, George Arthur Reed, draper. Farm Produce Store is no.225. At the end of the row, no.227 ladies Hairdresser. On the gable end of the building, a poster for Sir Alan Cobham's air circus, one for 'sailor' brand salmon. Pictured in September 1935.

4. York Road in the 1930s

To the left is the junction with Glenthorpe Terrace. Then confectionery shop, owner R. Abbott at no.221. Next no.223, George Arthur Reed, draper. Farm Produce Store is no.225. At the end of the row, no.227 ladies Hairdresser. On the gable end of the building, a poster for Sir Alan Cobham's air circus, one for 'sailor' brand salmon. Pictured in September 1935. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

