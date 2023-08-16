The main image is of local landmark Smith's - the firm famous for selling unseasoned potato crisps with a small blue sachet of salt that could be sprinkled over them. The factory is one of 15 photos which showcase life on the well travelled road during the 1930s. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook