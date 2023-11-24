Leeds news you can trust since 1890
15 great photos take you back to Gipton in the 1930s

Shops provide a focus of this decade of photo memories showcasing life in Gipton during the 1930s.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 9th Oct 2022, 04:45 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 10:11 GMT

Fish and chips, cake shops, groceries and butchers all feature in this gallery which provides a fascinating in sight into the LS8 community. Brander Road, Easterly Road as well as are all included in this rewind to what feels like a more innocent age. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

J. Whelan, tobacconist, newsagents and Post Office on Brander Road pictured in April 1939.

1. Gipton in the 1930s

J. Whelan, tobacconist, newsagents and Post Office on Brander Road pictured in April 1939.

Enjoy these photo memories from around Gipton in the 1930s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

2. Gipton in the 1930s

Enjoy these photo memories from around Gipton in the 1930s.

A row of shops on Easterly Road pictured in June 1935 looking from the junction with Gipton Wood Road. The parade of shops includes F.A Robson chemists, Beaumonts fruit shop and a bakery on the corner. A Tetley sign hangs above the bakery.

3. Gipton in the 1930s

A row of shops on Easterly Road pictured in June 1935 looking from the junction with Gipton Wood Road. The parade of shops includes F.A Robson chemists, Beaumonts fruit shop and a bakery on the corner. A Tetley sign hangs above the bakery.

The bakery business premises of Florence Gadsby on Hollin Park Parade in March 1931. On the left is W.& E. Drennan.

4. Gipton in the 1930s

The bakery business premises of Florence Gadsby on Hollin Park Parade in March 1931. On the left is W.& E. Drennan.

Brander Road which was the grocers premises of J.A Foster pictured in April 1939. On the left Frank Morritt, butchers, can be seen.

5. Gipton in the 1930s

Brander Road which was the grocers premises of J.A Foster pictured in April 1939. On the left Frank Morritt, butchers, can be seen.

Easterly Road in April 1939 with Herbert Kirkman in focus, a newsagents shop also selling sweets, tobacco and boasting a lending library.

6. Gipton in the 1930s

Easterly Road in April 1939 with Herbert Kirkman in focus, a newsagents shop also selling sweets, tobacco and boasting a lending library.

