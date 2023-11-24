Shops provide a focus of this decade of photo memories showcasing life in Gipton during the 1930s.
Fish and chips, cake shops, groceries and butchers all feature in this gallery which provides a fascinating in sight into the LS8 community. Brander Road, Easterly Road as well as are all included in this rewind to what feels like a more innocent age. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
J. Whelan, tobacconist, newsagents and Post Office on Brander Road pictured in April 1939. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Enjoy these photo memories from around Gipton in the 1930s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
A row of shops on Easterly Road pictured in June 1935 looking from the junction with Gipton Wood Road. The parade of shops includes F.A Robson chemists, Beaumonts fruit shop and a bakery on the corner. A Tetley sign hangs above the bakery. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The bakery business premises of Florence Gadsby on Hollin Park Parade in March 1931. On the left is W.& E. Drennan. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Brander Road which was the grocers premises of J.A Foster pictured in April 1939. On the left Frank Morritt, butchers, can be seen. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Easterly Road in April 1939 with Herbert Kirkman in focus, a newsagents shop also selling sweets, tobacco and boasting a lending library. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net