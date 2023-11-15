These wonderful photos chart a year in the life of your Leeds in the early 1950s.
They rewind to 1951, a 12 months which featured plenty of talking points for city residents ranging from the serious through to the downright bonkers. Notable events included a packed three month programme of local events to mark the Festival of Britain and towards the end of the year a General Election which the Labour Party won with a slim majority of just five seats. Enjoy these photo memories from a year to remember. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
1. Leeds in 1951
Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1951. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds in 1951
Rows and rows of tables and a large body of counters at Leeds Town Hall totalling the votes cast in the city constituencies in the General Election in October 1951. Photo: YPN
3. Leeds in 1951
The 13th company of the Leeds Battalion of the Boys Brigade in front of Leeds Town Hall. This was during the Festival of Britain and the occasion was the relaying of five loyal messages to the King by trios of Boys Brigade members from all over the country. The northern contingent set out from John O'Groats, and arrived at Buckingham Palace on May 10. The trio setting off from the Town Hall ran to Whingate junction before handing on to another trio. The members from Leeds were Cpl. G. Higgins, Sgt. J. Ladley and L/Cpl. B. Parker. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds in 1951
The Headrow at the junction with Albion Street pictured in May 1951. Premises shown are (on Albion Street), The Liverpool Victoria Insurance Co.; The Chocolate Box, confectioners; W.E Edgerton, pastry cook; Carl & Co., gowns. On the right (on The Headrow) are; The Leeds & Holbeck Building Society; G. Eastwood, tobacconist and Martins Ltd., dyers and cleaners. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leeds in 1951
Congestion at Lewis' corner in December 1951. Photo: YPN
6. Leeds in 1951
Looking from New York Road across Eastgate towards Quarry Hill Flats in June 1951. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net