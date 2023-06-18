14 photos showcase trade and industry around Leeds in the 1970s
These photos celebrate Leeds’s trade and industry during the 1970s
The gallery, powered by the YEP archive, takes you inside factories as well as outside the headquarters of a number of well known firms who employed a local workforce to manufacture goods and services to sell at home and abroad. READ MORE: 21 Leeds city centre shops you may remember from the 1960s and 1970s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
Page 1 of 4