14 photos showcase trade and industry around Leeds in the 1970s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 18th Jun 2023, 04:45 BST

The gallery, powered by the YEP archive, takes you inside factories as well as outside the headquarters of a number of well known firms who employed a local workforce to manufacture goods and services to sell at home and abroad. READ MORE: 21 Leeds city centre shops you may remember from the 1960s and 1970s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories of trade and industry around Leeds in the 1970s.

1. Leeds trade and industry

Enjoy these photo memories of trade and industry around Leeds in the 1970s. Photo: YPN

Part of one of the electrical workshops at the Belgrave works in Stanningley pictured in January 1973.

2. Leeds trade and industry

Part of one of the electrical workshops at the Belgrave works in Stanningley pictured in January 1973. Photo: YPN

Part of the light and airy workroom in Robanne's new premises pictured in September 1979.

3. Leeds trade and industry

Part of the light and airy workroom in Robanne's new premises pictured in September 1979. Photo: YPN

Spring and suspension specialists Jonas Woodhead Ltd pictured in August 1976.

4. Leeds trade and industry

Spring and suspension specialists Jonas Woodhead Ltd pictured in August 1976. Photo: YPN

