News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

14 photo memories from Leeds in 1951

These wonderful photos chart a year in the life of your Leeds in the early 1950s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
3 minutes ago

They rewind to 1951, a 12 months which featured plenty of talking points for city residents ranging from the serious through to the downright bonkers. Notable events included a packed three month programme of local events to mark the Festival of Britain and towards the end of the year a General Election which the Labour Party won with a slim majority of just five seats. Enjoy these photo memories from a year to remember. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Intriguing pictures show life in Leeds during the 1950s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in 1951

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1951. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

2. Leeds in 1951

The Black Bull Hotel on Hunslet Road pictured in June 1951. The Prudential Assurance Co. Ltd, is visible on the right hand side of the photo.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

3. Leeds in 1951

Overturned tram on a snowy day outside the University of Leeds in February 1951.

Photo: YPN

Photo Sales

4. Leeds in 1951

New York Road from Eastgate towards Mabgate and Regent Street in June 1951. The photograph was taken from an area of waste land surrounded by wooden fencing, walls and railings. Over the road is the Yorkshire Penny Bank Ltd.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
LeedsThe Secret Library LeedsLabour Party