Memories of trams trundling down the tracks dominate this gallery of memories focusing on Leeds in 1954.The city's love affair with the tram would end just five years later. The last ever tram to run in Leeds was on November 7, 1959. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.