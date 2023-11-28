All aboard for this trip down memory lane charting a year in the life of your Leeds in the mid-1950s.
Memories of trams trundling down the tracks dominate this gallery of memories focusing on Leeds in 1954.The city's love affair with the tram would end just five years later. The last ever tram to run in Leeds was on November 7, 1959. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
1. Leeds in 1954
Tram 534 pictured on Wellington Street on route 534 to Cross Gates. Number 42 bus to Lower Wortley can also be seen. Pictured in September 1954. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds in 1954
Tram no 199 entering the tram depot on Swinegate in September 1954. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds in 1954
Tram No 147 travelling along Briggate on route 15 Whingate. Pictured in August 1954. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds in 1954
Tram no. 538 travelling along Wellington Street on route no. 18 to Cross Gates. James Hare Ltd., woollen merchants and manufacturers can be seen at 72 Wellington Street. National bus station is visible on the right. Pictured in September 1954. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leeds in 1954
Leeds Central Station on Wellington Street in March 1954. This station was opened on September 18, 1848 for trains on the Leeds - Thirsk Railway, and closed on May 1, 1967. It was later demolished and became the site of the Royal Mail Headquarters. The warehouse of James Hare Ltd, woollen merchants and manufacturers, of 72 Wellington Street, can be seen on the far right. Photo: British Railways
6. Leeds in 1954
Tram no 84 on route no 9 to Dewsbury Road in September 1954. Leeds City Bus Station can be seen on left. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net