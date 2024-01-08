This gallery takes you on a journey back to Headingley in the 1950s.
And the first photo of Headingley Lane looking towards St. Michael's Church is tinged with poignancy as it was taken on the last day of tramway operation on this route. It shows a Horsfield built tram no.252 bound for Lawnswood. It is one of 12 photo gems showcasing Headingley during the decade and features a range of local landmarks and street scenes. The images are published courtesy of the Tramway Museum Society and others from photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Photo memories of Leeds trams during the 1950s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Headingley in the 1950s
Enjoy these photos from around Headingley in the 1950s. PIC: Tramway Museum Society Photo: Tramway Museum Society
2. Headingley in the 1950s
David Burton's sweets and tobacco shop on Otley Road pictured in May 1952. Next door is Mrs Mabel Trimmer's dressmaking shop. Burton's shop has adverts for Player's Craven A and Will's Capstan outside. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Headingley in the 1950s
Petrol station Appleyard of Leeds on Headingley Lane pictured in July 1956. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Headingley in the 1950s
Headingley Lane by the junction with Cumberland Road in March 1956. Headingley Hill Congregational Church is seen on the right. Two trams are among the traffic on the road; no. 124 in front is on route no. 1 to City Square. A woman with a young child and a pushchair is walking past the bus stop on the right. Photo: Tramway Museum Society
5. Headingley in the 1950s
The junction of St Anne's Road and Becketts Park Drive pictured in April 1955. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Headingley in the 1950s
A man and woman are walking in opposite directions across a narrow bridge over the railway on St.Michael's Lane, on the southern approach to Headingley cricket and rugby grounds. Pictured in July 1956. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net