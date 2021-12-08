14 Christmas memories of Leeds in 1997

Mini Santa George Brookes and other pupils from Mount St. Mary's Primary School were singing carols at Leeds Bus Station. The effort was in aid of the Yorkshire Evening Post's Half and Half Appeal for St. Gemma's and Wheatfields Hospices. Elsewhere Leeds United stars and Leeds's own Spice Girl Mel B were doing their best to spread festive cheer. And the YEP carol concert was doing its bit to deliver comfort and joy. READ MORE: 16 Christmas memories from Leeds in 1996 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds at Christmas 1997
Brudenell Infant School staged a Nativity. Pictured are Mary and Joseph during the production.
2. Leeds at Christmas in 1997
Hugs from Mel B, Scary Spice, for Jennifer Ely who was brought into St.James's Hospital with suspected meningitis on Christmas Day.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
3. Leeds at Christmas in 1997
Choirboy James Hudson at Leeds Parish Church.
4. Leeds at Christmas in 1997
Chernobyl children Jury Stasiv (left) and Igor Gribov with two of the Russian Ice Stars Alexei Kiliakov and Katya Murugova at Leeds Grand Theatre.
Photo: Mark Bickerdike