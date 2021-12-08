Enjoy these photo memories around Leeds at Christmas in 1997. PIC: Roy Fox
Enjoy these photo memories around Leeds at Christmas in 1997. PIC: Roy Fox

14 Christmas memories of Leeds in 1997

The spirit of Christmas around Leeds shines through in this photo gallery from 1997.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 4:45 am

Mini Santa George Brookes and other pupils from Mount St. Mary's Primary School were singing carols at Leeds Bus Station. The effort was in aid of the Yorkshire Evening Post's Half and Half Appeal for St. Gemma's and Wheatfields Hospices. Elsewhere Leeds United stars and Leeds's own Spice Girl Mel B were doing their best to spread festive cheer. And the YEP carol concert was doing its bit to deliver comfort and joy. READ MORE: 16 Christmas memories from Leeds in 1996 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds at Christmas 1997

Brudenell Infant School staged a Nativity. Pictured are Mary and Joseph during the production.

Photo Sales

2. Leeds at Christmas in 1997

Hugs from Mel B, Scary Spice, for Jennifer Ely who was brought into St.James's Hospital with suspected meningitis on Christmas Day.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales

3. Leeds at Christmas in 1997

Choirboy James Hudson at Leeds Parish Church.

Photo Sales

4. Leeds at Christmas in 1997

Chernobyl children Jury Stasiv (left) and Igor Gribov with two of the Russian Ice Stars Alexei Kiliakov and Katya Murugova at Leeds Grand Theatre.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Photo Sales
LeedsYorkshire Evening PostPrimary school
Next Page
Page 1 of 4