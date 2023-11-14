These photos turn back the clock 70 years to celebrate a decade in life of Crossgates.
They focus on life in the community throughout the 1950s and bring together a range of well-known and much-loved landmarks such as the Travellers Rest pub, Barnbow Munitions factory and Regal cinema. They also feature a bird's eye view of LS15 and showcase some of the stories making the news during an era of change. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
1. Crossgates in the 1950s
Cross Gates Road in February 1956 showing the premises of W and H Aspinall. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Crossgates in the 1950s
Construction work on Cross Gates Bridge on Station Road over the Leeds-York railway in January 1955. Onlookers and workmen watch as a crane lifts a girder into place. A footbridge, Cross Gates Station and the Station Hotel are in the background. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Crossgates in the 1950s
4. Crossgates in the 1950s
Looking west from Tranquility Avenue across Station Road in January 1956. Crossgates Branch Library can be seen on the left. To the right, next to the library is what appears to be a detached house with a sign over the door, Police Station. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Crossgates in the 1950s
Austhorpe Lane in June 1952. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Crossgates in the 1950s
A ceremony to fix a plaque on the wall of Crossgates Library in November 1952. This was to mark the award of the RIBA Bronze Medal to library architect C Castelow. The building was a show piece, judged to be the best in the West Yorkshire area in the period 1939-1951. Photo: YPN