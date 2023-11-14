They focus on life in the community throughout the 1950s and bring together a range of well-known and much-loved landmarks such as the Travellers Rest pub, Barnbow Munitions factory and Regal cinema. They also feature a bird’s eye view of LS15 and showcase some of the stories making the news during an era of change. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Fascinating photos showcase life in Crossgates during the 1940s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook