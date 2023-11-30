They focus on local landmarks, the community’s mining heritage as well as demolished gems which are sure to evoke memories for a generation of residents who grew up in the area during the decade. They are published courtesy of the David Atkinson Archive whose collection is housed on photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 17 unseen photos of Tingley through the years LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook