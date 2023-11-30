These colour photos provide a fascinating glimpse into life in and around West Ardsley during the 1960s.
They focus on local landmarks, the community's mining heritage as well as demolished gems which are sure to evoke memories for a generation of residents who grew up in the area during the decade. They are published courtesy of the David Atkinson Archive whose collection is housed on photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.
The Cardigan Arms on Dewsbury Road pictured in May 1963. It was named after the Lord of the Manor, the Earl of Cardigan and at this time the ale was supplied by Ind Coope. Signs advertise 'Light Snacks' and meals of 'Ham and Eggs' and Steak and Chips'. It was demolished in 1972. Photo: David Atkinson Archive, Leeds Libraries
The pit tip of the former Topcliffe Colliery storing coke from Tingley Gasworks. Pictured in May 1967. Photo: David Atkinson Archive, Leeds Libraries
This view looks towards Tingley Gasworks from the grounds of Tingley Hall in May 1966. This area was to be the site of a motorway development. Photo: David Atkinson Archive, Leeds Libraries
A view along the dam of Ardsley Reservoir, west towards Haigh Moor Road in May 1967. Photo: David Atkinson Archive, Leeds Libraries