Which do you remember the most? PIC: Tony Johnson

12 things you don’t see in Leeds city centre anymore that you could a decade ago

Leeds has seen huge change over the last decade years.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 1:00 am

And the city centre has been at the forefront of the economic revival thanks to a raft of developments combined with new openings. Yet we have also lost some familiar haunts over the last 10 years as our gallery showcases. READ MORE: Go inside the Corn Exchange during the 1990s and 2000s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. The Fab Cafe

Known for its quirky television and movie memorabilia and alternative music scene the much-loved Fab Cafe on Woodhouse Lane closed its doors for the last time in April 2015.

2. The Cockpit

The loss of The Cockpit was mourned by thousands of music fans and clubbers around Leeds and beyond when it closed in September 2014 after 20 years.

3. La Grillade

Do you remember La Grillade? This restaurant, tucked away in a charming vaulted basement on Wellington Street, aimed to provide diners with a little taste of France on their doorstep.

4. The Well

Formerly Josephs Well this venue near Park Lane College welcomed The Kaiser Chiefs, The Killers and British Sea Power on its stage. Shut down in March 2012 after issues with soundproofing, beer prices and hours.

