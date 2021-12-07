12 things you don’t see in Leeds city centre anymore that you could a decade ago

1. The Fab Cafe
Known for its quirky television and movie memorabilia and alternative music scene the much-loved Fab Cafe on Woodhouse Lane closed its doors for the last time in April 2015.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
2. The Cockpit
The loss of The Cockpit was mourned by thousands of music fans and clubbers around Leeds and beyond when it closed in September 2014 after 20 years.
Photo: Dan Oxtoby
3. La Grillade
Do you remember La Grillade? This restaurant, tucked away in a charming vaulted basement on Wellington Street, aimed to provide diners with a little taste of France on their doorstep.
4. The Well
Formerly Josephs Well this venue near Park Lane College welcomed The Kaiser Chiefs, The Killers and British Sea Power on its stage. Shut down in March 2012 after issues with soundproofing, beer prices and hours.