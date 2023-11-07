These photos showcase life around the west Leeds suburb of Stanningley in the 1960s.
The gallery turns the spotlight on local landmarks and street which are sure to evoke memories for a generation of people who called the community home back in the day. Local landmarks, shops and factories are all in focus as well as well-travelled streets which will be familiar to former residents. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history.
Town Street in August 1963. On the side of the garage wall next to 115 a sign promotes British Railways seaside excursions to Blackpool every weekday from 7th September. The train would leave Stanningley at 8.45am and would cost 15 shillings, today that would by 75 pence. In the centre the image houses numbers 119 to 125 with the Harlequin Cafe offering Coca-Cola, Pepsi-Cola and snacks at number 127 on the far right. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
The junction of School Place on the left and Town Street on the right. On the far left the entrance to Mann's Square is visible where clothes hang on a line stretched across the street. At the corner is an advertisement for Batchelor's food products. On the right are numbers 11 to 17 Town Street, a row of back-to-back houses and through terraced shops. Pictured in September 1963. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Town Street in September 1963. Number 19 is on the left of the image with posters advertising a visiting circus displayed on the door. In the centre of the image is a space where number 21 Town Street stood before being cleared. Behind is a yard and number 23 Town Street a through by light property. An advertising hoarding promoting Moores Luxury loaf now stands on the site of number 21. On the right at number 25 Town Street is a shop selling motor spares and accessories. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
On the left of the image is a view up Grangefield Road towards the bridge and structural engineers at Albion Works. On the right is number 31 Town Street the Teale and Slater off licence run by Mr Cyril Slater. Products on sale include VP wines, Mackeson ales, Tetley's, QC wines, Wall's ice cream and cigarettes. A sign above the shop gives directions to the J.I. Case Co. Ltd. Pictured in September 1963. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Elmwood Yard off Town Street in September 1963. The row of blind back and through by light terraced houses in the centre are numbered (from left) 88 t0 82 Town Street. A row of shared outside toilets is on the left. The taller building on the far left is Stanningley Conservative Club at no. 90, while on the right is no. 80a Town Street, with nos. 80 and 78 behind. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Elmwood Place in September 1963. On the left of the image at number 80a Town Street a ladies hair stylist with a traffic give way sign in front. The square is made up of blind back and through by light terraced houses. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service