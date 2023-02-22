2 . Churwell in the 1960s

Churwell Town Vestry which stands at the junction with Elland Road and Victoria Street, looking from Victoria Street in August 1968. A man can be seen crossing Elland Road and part of Churwell post office in Clarendon Terrace is visible behind him. The Town Vestry was built in 1863 on the site of the old village school and later became known as the Town Hall. It was a place where the people of Churwell met to discuss and organise the village affairs. In 1901 it became the Sunday School of All Saints Church. Since the 1970s it has been run as Churwell Community Centre.

Photo: David Atkinson Archive