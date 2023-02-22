Leather, paper and rhubarb.
They are the industries which dominate this gallery showcasing a decade in the life of Churwell in the 1960s. They feature the large leatherworks at Millshaw, the firm of W.L. Ingle Ltd, which employed around 500 people in its heyday. Also in focus is the Japa factory at Laneside Mills which manufactured a variety of paper products for close on six decades before closure in the mid-1990s. The collection also features the community’s rhubarb fields. These photos are published courtesy of the David Atkinson Archive whose collection is housed on Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.
Undefined: readMore
1. Churwell in the 1960s
Enjoy these photo memories from around Churwell in the 1960s. PIC: David Atkinson Archive
Photo: David Atkinson Archive
2. Churwell in the 1960s
Churwell Town Vestry which stands at the junction with Elland Road and Victoria Street, looking from Victoria Street in August 1968. A man can be seen crossing Elland Road and part of Churwell post office in Clarendon Terrace is visible behind him. The Town Vestry was built in 1863 on the site of the old village school and later became known as the Town Hall. It was a place where the people of Churwell met to discuss and organise the village affairs. In 1901 it became the Sunday School of All Saints Church. Since the 1970s it has been run as Churwell Community Centre.
Photo: David Atkinson Archive
3. Churwell in the 1960s
A view towards the railway line from a path beyond Back Green Methodist Church in July 1968. The area beyond the lone man, Bob Dennis, is where the Mary Pit was to be found. He is pointing towards Cardinal Estate on the Ring Road, Beeston. Mr. Dennis wrote a history of Churwell as well as poetry about local folk and customs.
Photo: David Atkinson Archive
4. Churwell in the 1960s
Old Road at Manor Farm looking towards Churwell Primary School in July 1968. Manor Farm is on the near right, and the old primary school can just be seen above the houses. The houses are part of the Manor Road Council estate.
Photo: David Atkinson Archive