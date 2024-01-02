They were the first special deliveries of the New Year.
1. New Year's Day babies
The New Year was just one big yawn for new arrival Morgan Kevin, pictured with mum Alison Coulson at the Clarendon Wing at Leeds General Infirmary in January 2001. Photo: Mel Hulme
2. New Year's Day babies
Sophie Graves and Ashley Bradley from Belle Isle with their son Vinny Jay, who was born at midnight at St. James's Hospital in January 2016 weighing 6lb 6oz. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. New Year's Day babies
Nicola Walker with her New Year's Day baby at the Clarendon Wing at Leeds General Infirmary in 1998. Photo: Mel Hulme
4. New Year's Day babies
Becky Griffiths with New Year's Day baby Albie John Roberts in January 2006. Photo: Steve Riding
5. New Year's Day babies
Mum Dianne McHugh and dad David Brightwell pictured with their daughter Edith born at 1.03am on New Year's Day at St James's Hospital in January 2003. weighting 5lbs 11oz. Photo: James Hardisty
6. New Year's Day babies
Mum Jodie Gill from Whinmoor with baby CJ Wright born at 1.21am on New Year's Day at St James's Hospital weighing 6lb 11oz. Photo: Steve Riding