12 New Year's Day babies delivered in Leeds

They were the first special deliveries of the New Year.
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 1st Feb 2024, 04:45 GMT

These babies welcomed into the world at hospitals on New Year’s Day in Leeds brought love and joy to parents. And your YEP was on hand to capture those first intimate and precious moments on camera. READ MORE: 34 of the best photo memories of teachers at Leeds schools during the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

The New Year was just one big yawn for new arrival Morgan Kevin, pictured with mum Alison Coulson at the Clarendon Wing at Leeds General Infirmary in January 2001. Photo: Mel Hulme

Sophie Graves and Ashley Bradley from Belle Isle with their son Vinny Jay, who was born at midnight at St. James's Hospital in January 2016 weighing 6lb 6oz. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Nicola Walker with her New Year's Day baby at the Clarendon Wing at Leeds General Infirmary in 1998. Photo: Mel Hulme

Becky Griffiths with New Year's Day baby Albie John Roberts in January 2006. Photo: Steve Riding

Mum Dianne McHugh and dad David Brightwell pictured with their daughter Edith born at 1.03am on New Year's Day at St James's Hospital in January 2003. weighting 5lbs 11oz. Photo: James Hardisty

Mum Jodie Gill from Whinmoor with baby CJ Wright born at 1.21am on New Year's Day at St James's Hospital weighing 6lb 11oz. Photo: Steve Riding

