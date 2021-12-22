12 Christmas memories from Leeds in 1999

And young Emily Bligh from Headingley was lucky to get her hands on one at Allders on The Headrow in December 1999. She is pictured with a special limited edition Christmas Furby, the gift to get from Santa that year. The image is one of 12 photo memories which celebrate Christmas across the city at the end of the 1990s. READ MORE: 16 Christmas memories from Leeds in 1996 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook