12 Christmas memories from Leeds in 1999

And young Emily Bligh from Headingley was lucky to get her hands on one at Allders on The Headrow in December 1999. She is pictured with a special limited edition Christmas Furby, the gift to get from Santa that year. The image is one of 12 photo memories which celebrate Christmas across the city at the end of the 1990s. READ MORE: 16 Christmas memories from Leeds in 1996
1. Leeds at Christmas in 1999
The Tommy Wass pub in Beeston hosted a carol concert by St Andrew's Methodist Church.
Photo: Jim Moran
2. Leeds at Christmas in 1999
Jake McLaughinis pictured asleep in the arms of the Leeds United goalkeeper Nigel Martyn during the team's visit to the children's ward at St James's Hospital.
3. Leeds at Christmas in 1999
These three kings are from St Peters C of E Primary in Burmantofts are in good voice at the YEP carol concert held at Leeds Parish Church. Pictured, from left, is Luke Duckron, Stuart Mann and Dane Robinson.
4. Leeds at Christmas in 1999
Stacey Allanson, a patient on ward 48 at Leeds General Infirmary met 'Molly' the Newfoundland dog who was starring in the pantomime Mother Goose at Leeds Civic Theatre when the cast visited to hand out presents.
Photo: Gary Longbottom