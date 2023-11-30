It was a decade which brought the curtain down on two decades of cinema history on the much loved city centre street. The Rialto opened in April 1911 as the Picture House. The 600-seat cinema boasted 'Wedgewood and Jacobean Tea Lounges', 'a beautifully designed tea room for the ladies, a smoke room for the men'. It became the Rialto in February 1927 and closed in March 1939 before being demolished to make way for the new Marks and Spencer store. These images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Fascinating pictures show life in Leeds during the 1930s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook