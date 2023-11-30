Leeds news you can trust since 1890
12 brilliant photos take you down Briggate in the 1930s

These photo gems provide a fascinating glimpse into life on Briggate during the 1930s.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 21st Sep 2022, 04:45 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 10:07 GMT

It was a decade which brought the curtain down on two decades of cinema history on the much loved city centre street. The Rialto opened in April 1911 as the Picture House. The 600-seat cinema boasted 'Wedgewood and Jacobean Tea Lounges', 'a beautifully designed tea room for the ladies, a smoke room for the men'. It became the Rialto in February 1927 and closed in March 1939 before being demolished to make way for the new Marks and Spencer store. These images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Fascinating pictures show life in Leeds during the 1930s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

These photo gems take you down Briggate in the 1930s.

1. Briggate in the 1930s

Briggate in the 1930s

Thornton and Co. India Rubber manufacturers pictured in March 1938. This was the site of the last bow-window on Briggate, Buck and Jackson. It was demolished in 1922 and replaced by Thorntons. Designed by S.D. Kitson, the pillared frontage used Burmantofts Marmo imitation marble.

2. Briggate in the 1930s

Thornton and Co. India Rubber manufacturers pictured in March 1938. This was the site of the last bow-window on Briggate, Buck and Jackson. It was demolished in 1922 and replaced by Thorntons. Designed by S.D. Kitson, the pillared frontage used Burmantofts Marmo imitation marble.

3. Enjoyed this gallery

Enjoyed this gallery

A view looking from the junction of Briggate with Call Lane (right) and Swinegate (left) through the London and North Eastern Railway bridge on Lower Briggate in June 1933. The Golden Lion Hotel can be seen on the left with Fred Verity and Son, Ironmongers on the right.

4. Briggate in the 1930s

A view looking from the junction of Briggate with Call Lane (right) and Swinegate (left) through the London and North Eastern Railway bridge on Lower Briggate in June 1933. The Golden Lion Hotel can be seen on the left with Fred Verity and Son, Ironmongers on the right.

Taken up Briggate in March 1938 and showing retail premises on both sides of the road. These are from the left: H Samuel Ltd., jewellers; The Fifty Shilling Taylor, tailors; Burton, tailors; J Lyons and Co. Restaurant; The Rialto Cinema. From the right: A Booth and Sons, Tailors; F.W. Woolworth and Co. Ltd., bazaar; The Victory Hotel.

5. Briggate in the 1930s

Taken up Briggate in March 1938 and showing retail premises on both sides of the road. These are from the left: H Samuel Ltd., jewellers; The Fifty Shilling Taylor, tailors; Burton, tailors; J Lyons and Co. Restaurant; The Rialto Cinema. From the right: A Booth and Sons, Tailors; F.W. Woolworth and Co. Ltd., bazaar; The Victory Hotel.

The junction with Kirkgate in March 1936 showing Cyprus Cafe; Stead and Simpson, shoe shop; Hitchin's Curtains, with new fascia; Richard Shops, ladies outfitter; Smarts, house furnishers; The Victory Hotel. There are tram stops in the central resevation and the Victory Hotel Clock shows a time of 8.10am.

6. Briggate in the 1930s

The junction with Kirkgate in March 1936 showing Cyprus Cafe; Stead and Simpson, shoe shop; Hitchin's Curtains, with new fascia; Richard Shops, ladies outfitter; Smarts, house furnishers; The Victory Hotel. There are tram stops in the central resevation and the Victory Hotel Clock shows a time of 8.10am.

