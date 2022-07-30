11 photo memories of life in Morley in the 2000s

It is a town that has long been known for its sense of civic pride and community.

By Georgina Morris
Saturday, 30th July 2022, 7:06 am

This collection of pictures from the Yorkshire Evening Post archive captures that spirit, from the children carrying out conservation work in local parks to the active part that Morley’s dignitaries have played in local life.

It also looks back on some of the well known places that are part of the fabric of the town, including Morley Market and a school that was enjoying a new start.

1. Double act

Jim McClure as Oliver Hardy and Gary Slade as Stan Laurel open a refurbished Morley market in September 1998.

Photo: Gary Longbottom

2. Casting call

The cast of the film Echoes, a ghost story that was due to be released around Christmas 2000, had been filming at Morley Town Hall.

Photo: Gary Longbottom

3. Green team

Motiv8 Trio project manager Parvez Hussain joins Cockburn High School twins Terry and Paul Broadbent at the Groundwork Trust Environment and Business centre in April 2003.

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

4. Civic recognition

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Coun Brian Cleasby, joins the Morley family of schools in June 2007 to recognise their work in tackling racism and inequality.

Photo: Mel Hulme

