4 . Christmas in the 1970s

An aerial view of Kirkgate Market, looking south, in the aftermath of the fierce fire of Saturday, December 13, 1975. The photograph was taken the day after the fire and records the scene of devastation, as much of the market hall dating from 1857 was destroyed. The fire started and took hold only a half hour after closure to the public on a Saturday less than two weeks before Christmas. Draughts created by cross-ventilation between the stalls allowed the fire to escalate. The roof collapsed and a column of smoke hundreds of feet high hung over the city. Fortunately, the 100 firefighters attending the blaze managed to save the Vicar Lane end and the 1904 building. Many traders lost their Christmas stock and the day's takings. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net