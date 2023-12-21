These wonderful memories provide a glimpse into how your Leeds celebrated Christmas in the 1970s.
They show how your city made preparations for the big day and provide a magical sleigh ride of memories for those who joined in the festivities during the decade. The gallery also turns the spotlight on the fierce blaze which devastated Kirkgate Market in the run up to Christmas in the mid-1970s. It was the biggest fire Leeds had ever seen.
A spaceman was among Christmas decorations put up in the city centre in December 1972. Photo: YPN
Do you remember the spaceman? A row of these were put up on Queen Victoria Street. Pictured in December 1972. Photo: YPN
Did you post your Christmas cards and lists for Santa from this hexagonal post box on Denton Road in Ilkley back in the day? Pictured are young Alison Christie and sister Julie in December 1971. Photo: YPN
An aerial view of Kirkgate Market, looking south, in the aftermath of the fierce fire of Saturday, December 13, 1975. The photograph was taken the day after the fire and records the scene of devastation, as much of the market hall dating from 1857 was destroyed. The fire started and took hold only a half hour after closure to the public on a Saturday less than two weeks before Christmas. Draughts created by cross-ventilation between the stalls allowed the fire to escalate. The roof collapsed and a column of smoke hundreds of feet high hung over the city. Fortunately, the 100 firefighters attending the blaze managed to save the Vicar Lane end and the 1904 building. Many traders lost their Christmas stock and the day's takings. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The debris of what had been South Row shops, part of Kirkgate Market at the bottom of Harper Street. This is the aftermath of the fire which had raged through the market on December 13, 1975. The market traders suffered considerably with the loss of their Christmas takings although other temporary sites were found for their stalls. Prince Charles made a visit to the site on the 17th December to help boost the morale of the traders. New York Street is seen on the right with the Central Bus Station and Quarry Hill Flats in the background of the image. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Father Christmas at Leeds City Station in October 1975. Photo: YPN