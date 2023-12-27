These photos provide a rare glimpse inside a city centre landmark which has proved to be an entertainment mecca down the decades.
This gallery showcases the Majestic when it first opened as a cinema in the 1920s. The 2,500 seater cinema closed in 1969 and became a Bingo Hall for many years before re-opening as the Majestyk nightclub in 1996. These rarely seen photos are among 10 charting a year in the life of the city in 1923. The images are published thanks to Mr K S Wheelan and others courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.
1. Leeds in 1923
Inside the Majestic Cinema in City Square. The dome itself has a diameter of 84 feet, (nearly 26 metres) larger than the dome of St Paul's Cathedral in London. Even though a suspended ceiling now covers the circle area, the great frieze, depicting chariots and horsemen, surrounding the dome still remains. The image was taken in the year following the opening which took place on Whit Monday, June 5, 1922. The Grand £5,000 organ is also visible right of centre. The 1812 Overture was played on the organ by Harry Davidson, complete with special effects, at the opening of the cinema. The orchestra pit is seen beneath the curtains, bottom right. The Majestic Symphony Orchestra accompanied the silent films shown here in the early days. Photo: Mr. K. S. Wheelan
2. Leeds in 1923
The opening of electric tramways, constructed on private right of way, between Harehills and Canal Gardens, Roundhay in July 1923. The photo shows two trams in the background and a large crowd of people in the front posing for the photograph. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds in 1923
Inside the foyer of the new Majestic Cinema on City Square. Trailing plants and lamps hang from the circular balcony. A circular planter contains exotic tropical plants including a tall Parlour Palm as a centrepiece. Photo: Mr. K. S. Wheelan
4. Leeds in 1923
Wakefield had built a cloth hall in 1710 with the intention of attracting Leeds business, so Leeds responded by building its first cloth hall in Kirkgate at numbers 98, 99 and 100. It opened on May 29, 1711. Behind the facade there was a quadrangular court surrounded by pillars and arches. It included storerooms for the use of individual townships. Trade rapidly expanded and outgrew the facilities of this building so a new White Cloth Hall was built in Meadow Lane in 1756. This photo shows the Old White Cloth Hall now occupied by Gelder Brothers (Leeds) Ltd, a firm of drapers. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leeds in 1923
To the left is the statue of the Black Prince, by Thomas Brock in 1903. Behind is the Mill Hill Unitarian Chapel which is at the bottom of Park Row. The war memorial in the centre was designed by H C Fehr in 1922. It was resited to Victoria Gardens on The Headrow on October 28, 1937. The Royal Exchange Building to the right is at junction with Boar Lane. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Leeds in 1923
The west side of Park Row at the junction with Greek Street (right). In the foreground is Greek Street Chambers, at numbers 31 and 32 Park Row, designed by architect, Alfred Waterhouse in 1898 for the William Williams Brown Bank. Lloyd's Bank Limited, as seen here, moved into the building in 1900. To the left of Lloyd's Bank is the junction with Russell Street and the building beyond is the Philosophical Hall, designed by Robert Chantrell. Benjamin Gott laid the foundation stone on July 9, 1819 and the Hall opened on April 6, 1821. The beginnings of the Leeds City Museum were established here. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net