1 . Leeds in 1923

Inside the Majestic Cinema in City Square. The dome itself has a diameter of 84 feet, (nearly 26 metres) larger than the dome of St Paul's Cathedral in London. Even though a suspended ceiling now covers the circle area, the great frieze, depicting chariots and horsemen, surrounding the dome still remains. The image was taken in the year following the opening which took place on Whit Monday, June 5, 1922. The Grand £5,000 organ is also visible right of centre. The 1812 Overture was played on the organ by Harry Davidson, complete with special effects, at the opening of the cinema. The orchestra pit is seen beneath the curtains, bottom right. The Majestic Symphony Orchestra accompanied the silent films shown here in the early days. Photo: Mr. K. S. Wheelan