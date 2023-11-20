These photos turn back the clock to showcase Farnley in the 1950s.
They turn the spotlight on a decade in the life of a corner of LS12 with a focus on a major employer. Steel stockists and constructional engineering firm Dunlop and Ranken boasted iron and steel stockyards in the heart of the community. These photos are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.
Enjoy these photos from around Farnley in the 1950s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
July 1956 and a view west along the railway line towards Dunlop and Ranken stockyard on Whitehall Road. On right are houses and gardens of the Kirkdale Housing Estate. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Dunlop and Ranken iron and steel stockyards on Whitehall Road. This view from July 1956 looks east over cows in a field, the factory and the Kirkdale housing estate. Beyond are the chimneys of industrial Leeds. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Kirkdale Crescent in July 1956. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
A round topped milestone in a field off Green Lane. On one side of the inscription states Hallifax 9 miles (with this spelling), Leeds four miles and on the other side it states Wakefield 11 miles and Leeds four miles. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Gainsborough Fields off Coach Road in June 1953. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net