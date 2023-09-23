10 best-kept secrets in Leeds - including hidden gems you never knew existed

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 23rd Sep 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 7th Feb 2025, 11:13 BST
Ssssh! Don't shout too loud about these hidden gems.

These are some of the best kept secrets your city has to offer. They range from the unexpected and surprising and cover the city centre as well as the suburbs.

The sign on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal reads: 'The Remains of a Wooden Icebreaker Lie Submerged' and is found near the Leeds Industrial Museum, Armley Mills

1. Best-kept secrets

The sign on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal reads: 'The Remains of a Wooden Icebreaker Lie Submerged' and is found near the Leeds Industrial Museum, Armley Mills Photo: YPN

The Leeds Library was founded in 1768 it is the oldest surviving subscription library in Britain. Have you stumbled across the entrance on Commercial Street?

2. Best-kept secrets

The Leeds Library was founded in 1768 it is the oldest surviving subscription library in Britain. Have you stumbled across the entrance on Commercial Street? Photo: Steve Riding

Originally opened in 1987, Horsforth Hall Park's Japanese Garden uses features and materials to represent the mountains, woodland areas, waterfalls, lakes and open grasslands found in Japan. Restored in 2009.

3. Best kept secrets

Originally opened in 1987, Horsforth Hall Park's Japanese Garden uses features and materials to represent the mountains, woodland areas, waterfalls, lakes and open grasslands found in Japan. Restored in 2009. Photo: Tony Johnson

This memorial of Queen Victoria was unveiled in November 1905, and originally stood outside Leeds Town Hall. It was moved to Woodhouse Moor in 1937 was designated as a Grade II listed building in August 1976.

4. Best-kept secrets

This memorial of Queen Victoria was unveiled in November 1905, and originally stood outside Leeds Town Hall. It was moved to Woodhouse Moor in 1937 was designated as a Grade II listed building in August 1976. Photo: James Hardisty

The Grey Heron is designed to be submerged and then reappear as the river level changes on the waterside by The Calls. Have you spotted it?

5. Best-kept secrets

The Grey Heron is designed to be submerged and then reappear as the river level changes on the waterside by The Calls. Have you spotted it? Photo: YPN

This is Cornucopia a landmark fresco by artist Graeme Willson and on public display near the Corn Exchange in the city centre. It was painted in 1990.

6. Best-kept secrets

This is Cornucopia a landmark fresco by artist Graeme Willson and on public display near the Corn Exchange in the city centre. It was painted in 1990. Photo: YPN

