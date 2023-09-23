1. Best-kept secrets
The sign on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal reads: 'The Remains of a Wooden Icebreaker Lie Submerged' and is found near the Leeds Industrial Museum, Armley Mills Photo: YPN
2. Best-kept secrets
The Leeds Library was founded in 1768 it is the oldest surviving subscription library in Britain. Have you stumbled across the entrance on Commercial Street? Photo: Steve Riding
3. Best kept secrets
Originally opened in 1987, Horsforth Hall Park's Japanese Garden uses features and materials to represent the mountains, woodland areas, waterfalls, lakes and open grasslands found in Japan. Restored in 2009. Photo: Tony Johnson
4. Best-kept secrets
This memorial of Queen Victoria was unveiled in November 1905, and originally stood outside Leeds Town Hall. It was moved to Woodhouse Moor in 1937 was designated as a Grade II listed building in August 1976. Photo: James Hardisty
5. Best-kept secrets
The Grey Heron is designed to be submerged and then reappear as the river level changes on the waterside by The Calls. Have you spotted it? Photo: YPN
6. Best-kept secrets
This is Cornucopia a landmark fresco by artist Graeme Willson and on public display near the Corn Exchange in the city centre. It was painted in 1990. Photo: YPN