Hundreds of members of the Sikh community left the Sikh temple in Leeds at 10.30am this morning, passing through Chapeltown on floats before arriving at Millennium Square at 1.30pm to mark spring harvest. Music, food and martial arts were on display in the city centre until 3.30pm, all to celebrate Vaisakhi – the day when Hindus believe River Goddess Ganga descended on earth from heaven.