Vaisakhi Parade Leeds: 8 wonderful photos from the annual Sikh parade at Millennium Square

The annual Vaisakhi parade, one of the most important festivals in the Sikh calendar, took place in Leeds today (15 April).

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 15th Apr 2023, 17:34 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 18:05 BST

Hundreds of members of the Sikh community left the Sikh temple in Leeds at 10.30am this morning, passing through Chapeltown on floats before arriving at Millennium Square at 1.30pm to mark spring harvest. Music, food and martial arts were on display in the city centre until 3.30pm, all to celebrate Vaisakhi – the day when Hindus believe River Goddess Ganga descended on earth from heaven.

Here are eight wonderful photographs from today’s festivities.

The annual Vaisakhi parade, one of the most important festivals in the Sikh calendar, took place in Leeds today (15 April).

1. The Sikh festival of Vaisakhi

The annual Vaisakhi parade, one of the most important festivals in the Sikh calendar, took place in Leeds today (15 April). Photo: steve riding

Hundreds of members of the Sikh community left the Sikh temple in Leeds at 10.30am this morning.

2. The Sikh festival of Vaisakhi

Hundreds of members of the Sikh community left the Sikh temple in Leeds at 10.30am this morning. Photo: steve riding

The parade passed through Chapeltown on floats before arriving at Millennium Square at 1.30pm to mark spring harvest.

3. The Sikh festival of Vaisakhi

The parade passed through Chapeltown on floats before arriving at Millennium Square at 1.30pm to mark spring harvest. Photo: steve riding

Music, food and martial arts were on display in the city centre until 3.30pm, all to celebrate Vaisakhi – the day when Hindus believe River Goddess Ganga descended on earth from heaven.

4. The Sikh festival of Vaisakhi

Music, food and martial arts were on display in the city centre until 3.30pm, all to celebrate Vaisakhi – the day when Hindus believe River Goddess Ganga descended on earth from heaven. Photo: steve riding

