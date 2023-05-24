With such a rich and detailed history, it’s little wonder that Leeds attracts so many wanting to explore the roots of the place.

An urban explorer, who documents his explorations of abandoned sites under the name Lost Places and Forgotten Faces, has visited disused schools, mills, houses, farms, libraries and fairgrounds across Yorkshire and has shared some of his favourites from the city of Leeds.

He said: “Leeds is one of my favourite cities in the UK to explore. The city has gone through major development over the last few years so finding abandoned places can be difficult, but I love a challenge.

"If you search hard enough, you can still find old, derelict and creepy buildings to explore before they are eventually demolished.”

Check out some of the sites he’s visited in our gallery below

1 . Spring Hill Tavern Of the visit, the explorer said: "As of February 2023, this once loved pub remains in a dilapidated, dangerous and derelict state with very little hope for its future other than the bulldozers." Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Photo Sales

2 . Jump Arena JumpArena was an indoor trampoline park located on Redcote Lane in Kirkstall that opened in 2016 but closed suddenly in January 2020 amid plans to build 160 apartments in its place. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Photo Sales

3 . JumpArena The site offered wall-to-wall trampolining activities including dodgeball, a foam pit, basketball and an obstacle course as well its own parkour area. The explorer said: "Very easy access, and once inside it's a fairly relaxed explore. It's a shame the trampolines have been stripped, as I wouldn't have minded a little bounce." Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Photo Sales

4 . Bramham Biggin Bramham Biggin is an old Tudor mansion in Bramham Park that began life as a chantry to Nostell Priory but later became a family home for many famous Yorkshire families, including D'Arcy, Gascoigne, Fairfax and Goodricks. For a while, from the mid 1800s, it was Bramham College; a distinguished school for boys. Sadly the school closed after the head and most of the boys died during a cholera outbreak. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4