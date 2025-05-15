A new exhibition is documenting the lives of the Wold Rangers – the dozens of men and handful of women who roamed the Yorkshire Wolds looking for food, shelter and occasional work from the 1850s to the 1950s.

The new ‘Living Up Lanes: Stories of the Wold Rangers’ exhibition has opened at the Champney Treasure House Museum in Beverley.

Visitors will be able to delve into the history of characters including Horsehair Jack who landed up in court for stealing horsehair, Grumbling Soldier who went door-to-door polishing pans and Croom Mabel who is still remembered by many for pushing her ancient pram full of rags along Wolds lanes.

Living Up Lanes runs throughout the summer until Saturday, October 4.

Exhibition curator Sally Hayes from East Riding Museums has tracked down documents in the East Riding Archives, including entries into workhouses and court records, which show first-hand evidence of the Wold Rangers’ real lives.

The team have also searched through newspapers to find intriguing stories, including that of antiquarian John Robert Mortimer buying fake flints made by a cunning Wold Ranger and ex-sailor Tin Whistle Joe.

Living Up Lanes is a partnership project with registered charity Wold Rangers Way, whose series of circular walks, launched in 2021, showcase the Wolds countryside and keep the rangers' stories alive.

Visit the Wold Rangers Way website for information on the walks as well as events for the Wolds Rangers Way Walking Festival which is being held this June: www.woldrangersway.org/

Councillor Nick Coultish, cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “We are incredibly excited to present the 'Living Up Lanes: Stories of the Wold Rangers' exhibition at the Champney Treasure House Museum.

“This exhibition, crafted from the rich reminiscences shared by the public, insightful oral history recordings, and fascinating objects from the East Riding Museum, offers a unique glimpse into the lives of the Wold Rangers.

“By shedding light on these stories, we not only honour their legacy but also enrich our understanding of the region's cultural heritage.”