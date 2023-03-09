Marshall’s Mill played a huge part in the city’s industrial revolution.
A former flax spinning mill located in Holbeck, Marshall’s Mill was known for its unrivalled steam-powered spindles, with a total of 7,000 inside the complex in the mid-1800s. Now, converted into the dynamic Round Foundry & Marshall’s Mill estate, the building still stands strong, with elements of its history still on show.
Find out more about the history of Marshall’s Mill and its founder, John Marshall, below.
1. Originally a four-storey mill
Marshall's Mill was part of a complex created by Leeds industrial pioneer and politician John Marshall. It was originally a four-storey mill, drawing water from the nearby Hol Beck - where Holbeck now gets its name!
Photo: James Hardisty
2. Expanded over the years
As the flax business grew in the 1800s, John Marshall continued to expand by building further mills, warehouses, engine houses and reservoirs. This created the building we now see today.
Photo: Submitted by Terry O'Malley
3. One of the largest factories in the world
In later years, the complex employed over 2,000 factory workers. When it was completed it was considered to be one of the largest factories in the world, with 7,000 steam-powered spindles.
Photo: Leeds Civic Trust
4. Child labour employed in the mills
Child labour was employed in the mill in its early years, and in 1832 John Marshall's political opponents alleged that: 'In Mr Marshall's mill, a boy of 9 years of age was stripped to the skin, bound to an iron pillar, and mercilessly beaten with straps, until he fainted.'
Photo: James Hardisty