Pupils, staff and dignitaries came together at Roundhay School to witness the unveiling during a “moving” ceremony on Saturday, which was also the 100th anniversary of Arthur’s birth.

The plaque marks the end of the long-running Bring Him Home campaign, led by brothers Stewart and Michael Manning, to create a lasting legacy for the heroic 21-year-old Flight Sergeant whose extraordinary bravery under fire saw him awarded the nation’s highest military honour.

Initially aimed at trying to move the 17ft statue of Arthur from its current home on a roundabout on Eastgate, to nearer Roundhay School, Dr Stewart Manning said, while that turned out not to be possible, he hopes this plaque will “inspire people in the future in the way that Arthur inspired a whole generation of us”.

From left, Ian MacNiver husband of Coun Christine MacNiver, Michael and Stewart Manning, Matthew Partington Head Teacher Roundhay High School, Geoff Walsh of the Yorkshire Society, Air Commodore Stuart Stirrat. Picture: Steve Riding

The Manning brothers’ father Cyril attended Roundhay School alongside Arthur Louis Aaron as a young boy before the Second World War.

He recalled his father talking about how he hated the war but was lucky he returned, when his friend hadn't.

Dr Manning said it is “absolutely critical” that the local hero is known by those who attend his former school, and that “freedom comes at a price”.

Flt Sgt Arthur Louis Aaron, who died aged 21

Arthur had enlisted in the RAF in 1941 before being promoted to Flight Sergeant in 1943, flying on more than 20 bombing missions over Europe alongside his crew.

On August 13 that year, he was captain of a short Stirling heavy bomber that came under heavy fire while on a sortie to Turin, killing the plane’s navigator and a number of other crewmen.

Ft Sgt Aaron himself lost the use of his right arm and part of his face but, determined to save his remaining crew, he managed to direct the stricken plane towards North Africa, returning to the cockpit to rally his fellow airmen through a hazardous landing in Algeria. Nine hours later, he collapsed and died of exhaustion and was buried in Algeria.

The Arthur Louis Aaron plaque unveiling at Roundhay School. Picture: Steve Riding

Saturday’s plaque unveiling also helped raise over £5,000 for St Gemma’s Hospice, where a glass brick named in honour of the Flt Sgt has been placed in its Wall of Light.

Creating a link between the school and St Gemma’s has also been an important element in the Manning brothers’ campaign.

Dr Manning said: “The people who care for patients at St Gemma’s are dedicated and heroic, mirroring the heroism and altruism in the way that Arthur handled the plane despite his injuries.”

The brothers will also donate an ‘Arthur Louis Aaron Memorial Trophy’ to the school to be awarded annually to a student who does the most for their community.

Dr Manning added: “Doing that is a fitting final tribute.”