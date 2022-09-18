Leeds Central Station: What remains of Leeds city centre's 'other' train station
Unusually for a city of its size, the centre of Leeds now only has one rail station – but this wasn’t always the case.
By Richard Beecham
Sunday, 18th September 2022, 11:45 am
Updated
Monday, 19th September 2022, 2:51 pm
Just a few hundred yards down Whitehall Road from Leeds City Station, Leeds Central Station once stood for more than a century.
Trains to and from the station mainly travelled to and from the south and west of the city.
The station closed in 1967 when rail operators consolidated all city centre services into Leeds City Station, but clues can still be seen as to its past.
