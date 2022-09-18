News you can trust since 1890
Leeds Central Station: What remains of Leeds city centre's 'other' train station

Unusually for a city of its size, the centre of Leeds now only has one rail station – but this wasn’t always the case.

By Richard Beecham
Sunday, 18th September 2022, 11:45 am
Updated Monday, 19th September 2022, 2:51 pm

Just a few hundred yards down Whitehall Road from Leeds City Station, Leeds Central Station once stood for more than a century.

Trains to and from the station mainly travelled to and from the south and west of the city.

The station closed in 1967 when rail operators consolidated all city centre services into Leeds City Station, but clues can still be seen as to its past.

1. New Beginnings

The Royal Mail House sorting office was constructed on the site of the station and opened in 1975. (Pic: YPN)

2. Don't be too hoisty...

So what can be seen of the site today? The main relic of the original structure is the Central Station wagon hoist. The steam-powered wagon hoist raised and lowered wagons into the station's goods warehouse. Astonishingly, this was still in use as recently as the 1950s. It now sits in the centre of Wellington Place office park. (Pic: Richard Beecham)

3. Sky park?

Big things are expected for the viaduct, as planners have previously stated their desire to create an ambitious public greenspace along the top. Several large residential developments are also taking place around it.

4. Old viaducts

Trains came into the station via stone viaducts - one of which still exists to this day, just off Whitehall Road. (Pic: Richard Beecham)

