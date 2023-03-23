News you can trust since 1890
Kirkstall Abbey: The fascinating story behind the Leeds ruins that date back to the days of King Henry II

Founded by a community of Cistercian monks in 1152, Kirkstall Abbey has outlasted an impressive 52 monarchs in Britain.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 16:30 GMT

The Abbey is one of the few Catholic buildings that was allowed to remain standing after Henry VIII’s dissolution of the monasteries, with the building kept and used for agricultural purposes instead. Despite only ruins remaining at the site, Kirkstall Abbey is still the most complete Cistercian monument in Britain to this day.

Find out more about Kirkstall Abbey’s interesting history below.

Kirkstall Abbey was founded during King Henry II's reign by a group of Catholic monks, who made a living from keeping sheep near the building for use in the wool trade.

1. Founded in 1152

Photo: Tony Johnson

In November 1540 the abbey was surrendered to Henry VIII as part of the dissolution of the monasteries. Luckily most of the building was left intact, with the site being used for agricultural purposes instead.

2. Surrendered to Henry VIII in 1540

Photo: Steve Riding

The church still stands to roof level, making it the most complete set of Cistercian ruins in Britain. Pictured here is the abbey in March 1948.

3. Church still stands to roof level

Photo: YPN

Much of the stone at the abbey was removed for re-use in other buildings in Leeds, including the steps leading to the river bank by Leeds Bridge.

4. Parts of the abbey were used to build steps at Leeds Bridge

Photo: TONY JOHNSON

