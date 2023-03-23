Kirkstall Abbey: The fascinating story behind the Leeds ruins that date back to the days of King Henry II
Founded by a community of Cistercian monks in 1152, Kirkstall Abbey has outlasted an impressive 52 monarchs in Britain.
The Abbey is one of the few Catholic buildings that was allowed to remain standing after Henry VIII’s dissolution of the monasteries, with the building kept and used for agricultural purposes instead. Despite only ruins remaining at the site, Kirkstall Abbey is still the most complete Cistercian monument in Britain to this day.
Find out more about Kirkstall Abbey’s interesting history below.
