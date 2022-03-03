The photo collection features 193 image cards of businesses and shop fronts, many undated but clearly 19th and early 20th century.

In one photo, a worker can be seen posing alongside carcasses at Walkers’ butchers, which advertised “pies, polony and sausage fresh daily.”

Another shows shoppers gazing into the window of WM Greenwood Jewellers, which was on Briggate in the city centre.

The album could fetch up to £1,000, staff at the auction house estimate.

Other lots going up in the Stamps, Postcards and Postal History auction include a rare strip of stamps bearing the face of King Edward VIII.

By their very nature, stamps featuring the King are uncommon as he abdicated before he was crowned in 1936.

The strip of four tête-bêche stamps – so called because two of the stamps are upside down – could fetch between £2,500 and £3,000 on their own, according to expert Joseph Addison.

But sold as part of a collection comprising 85 lots, a collector hoping for the lot may be expected to pay a hammer price of between £30,000-40,000, Tennants said.

1. Market Hall The Market Hall in Leeds Photo Sales

2. Quarry Hill Flats Many of the images are undated but clearly show 19th and early 20th century Leeds Photo Sales

3. Art Gallery The South Room inside the Art Gallery in Leeds Photo Sales

4. Leeds Art Gallery Another look inside the art gallery Photo Sales