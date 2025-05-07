Fangfoss Pottery creates Roman amphora and oil lamps for heritage trust
The trust takes its 'Travelling Museum' exhibition of local pre-history finds to residential homes, groups and schools.
The most important items are in display cases, but it has built up a collection of real and replica pieces to share and handle.
The Romans used amphora of all shapes and sizes to transport and store oil and wine, and bits of amphora have been found locally at Kilnwick Percy, Pocklington, Barmby Moor, Bishop Wilton, Hayton and Shiptonthorpe.
A spokesperson said: “The expanded handling collection has been funded by a grant from the Dulverton Trust, administered by Two Ridings Community Foundation.
“Lyn and Gerry Grant both studied archaeology before setting up Fangfoss Pottery more than 40 years ago; so producing replica Roman pots is no problem.
"And for good luck Lyn also made a couple of Roman-style oil lamps, which would have lit the interiors of the numerous villas across the district in the Romano-British era.”