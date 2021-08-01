The 300ft (90m) high structures were brought down just after 8am on Sunday (Aug 1). Scores of people gathered to watch the historic moment the towers came down.

The Yorkshire Day demolition was carried out by contractor DSM as police closed roads and 40 security guards patrolled a 350m exclusion zone.

The 2,000 megawatt Eggborough power station started generating electricity in 1967 and produced enough to power the equivalent of Leeds and Sheffield combined, employing 300 people.

The site was acquired by the St Francis Group in 2019 which is planning an industrial and distribution park on the site once the rest of the station is demolished, including the remaining four cooling towers and the main 200m (660ft) high chimney.

The twin Ferrybridge C power station, six miles to the west, has also been decommissioned and partially demolished.