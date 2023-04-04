13 pictures inside 'spooky' abandoned 1797 Tudor manor in Leeds with 'pages of Bible passages clinging to walls'
An urban explorer has said he was left with the chills after taking a look inside an abandoned mansion in Leeds where hundreds of pages from the Bible were posted on the walls.
The explorer, who posts pictures under the name Lost Places & Forgotten Faces, posted photos from his visit to Bramham Biggin, an old Tudor mansion in Bramham Park. The building began life as a chantry to Nostell Priory but later became a family home for many famous Yorkshire families, including D'Arcy, Gascoigne, Fairfax and Goodricks.
For a while, from the mid 1800s, it was Bramham College; a distinguished school for boys. Sadly the school closed after the head and most of the boys died during a cholera outbreak.
On the visit, the urban explorer said: “It's massive! Three storeys, and inside it's very creepy. Large empty rooms with high ceilings and a grand staircase.
"But it was the top floor that was the eeriest and weirdest. There was a corridor with 100s of pages of bible passages clinging to the walls. I've never come across anything like it before!
"What a spooky place, I never normally get the chills on an explore but this one sure provided!”
