An urban explorer has said he was left with the chills after taking a look inside an abandoned mansion in Leeds where hundreds of pages from the Bible were posted on the walls.

The explorer, who posts pictures under the name Lost Places & Forgotten Faces, posted photos from his visit to Bramham Biggin, an old Tudor mansion in Bramham Park. The building began life as a chantry to Nostell Priory but later became a family home for many famous Yorkshire families, including D'Arcy, Gascoigne, Fairfax and Goodricks.

For a while, from the mid 1800s, it was Bramham College; a distinguished school for boys. Sadly the school closed after the head and most of the boys died during a cholera outbreak.

On the visit, the urban explorer said: “It's massive! Three storeys, and inside it's very creepy. Large empty rooms with high ceilings and a grand staircase.

"But it was the top floor that was the eeriest and weirdest. There was a corridor with 100s of pages of bible passages clinging to the walls. I've never come across anything like it before!

"What a spooky place, I never normally get the chills on an explore but this one sure provided!”

Check out the pictures taken from the visit in our gallery below:

