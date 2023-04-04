News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie’s cause of death disclosed
51 minutes ago Gamers frustrated as internet outage hits servers
1 hour ago Twitter is down as thousands of users report outages
1 hour ago Finland joins Nato: What country is and isn’t a member state?
2 hours ago Woman who claimed she was Madeleine McCann gets answers after DNA test
3 hours ago Apple Weather down for iPhone and iOS users worldwide - here’s why

13 pictures inside 'spooky' abandoned 1797 Tudor manor in Leeds with 'pages of Bible passages clinging to walls'

An urban explorer has said he was left with the chills after taking a look inside an abandoned mansion in Leeds where hundreds of pages from the Bible were posted on the walls.

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 4th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST

The explorer, who posts pictures under the name Lost Places & Forgotten Faces, posted photos from his visit to Bramham Biggin, an old Tudor mansion in Bramham Park. The building began life as a chantry to Nostell Priory but later became a family home for many famous Yorkshire families, including D'Arcy, Gascoigne, Fairfax and Goodricks.

For a while, from the mid 1800s, it was Bramham College; a distinguished school for boys. Sadly the school closed after the head and most of the boys died during a cholera outbreak.

On the visit, the urban explorer said: “It's massive! Three storeys, and inside it's very creepy. Large empty rooms with high ceilings and a grand staircase.

"But it was the top floor that was the eeriest and weirdest. There was a corridor with 100s of pages of bible passages clinging to the walls. I've never come across anything like it before!

"What a spooky place, I never normally get the chills on an explore but this one sure provided!”

Check out the pictures taken from the visit in our gallery below:

Outside of Bramham Biggin in Bramham Park, Leeds. Photo: Lost Places and Abandoned Faces

1. Bramham Biggin

Outside of Bramham Biggin in Bramham Park, Leeds. Photo: Lost Places and Abandoned Faces Photo: Lost Places and Forgotten Faces

Photo Sales
Bramham Biggin was a Tudor manor built on the site of a monks cell for Nostell Priory

2. Bramham Biggin

Bramham Biggin was a Tudor manor built on the site of a monks cell for Nostell Priory Photo: LPAF

Photo Sales
The Grade II listed building housed members of a variety of famous families - D'Arcy, Gascoigne, Fairfax, Goodricke - but notably became the home of Charles Allanson, MP for Ripon

3. Bramham Biggin

The Grade II listed building housed members of a variety of famous families - D'Arcy, Gascoigne, Fairfax, Goodricke - but notably became the home of Charles Allanson, MP for Ripon Photo: LPFF

Photo Sales
In the mid-nineteenth century, Bramham Biggin was leased and much-extended as Bramham College, which was closed when many pupils and teachers, including the headmaster, died of cholera

4. Bramham Biggin

In the mid-nineteenth century, Bramham Biggin was leased and much-extended as Bramham College, which was closed when many pupils and teachers, including the headmaster, died of cholera Photo: LPFF

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3