But what were we all up to at school almost two decades ago? Here are 13 photos to jog your memory – see if you can spot yourself!
1. Kids take over!
Donald Whyte (11) from Rosebank Primary took over from branch manager Jonathan Jackson in the Leeds branch of the Scarborough Building Society as school children took over for the day.
Photo: email
2. Rugby Stars
Four of the Cockburn High School girls were chosen to play for Yorkshire against Lancashire. Left to right: Leanne Cruikshank, Stevie Raw, Paula Appleyard, Charlotte Goodall.
Photo: Keith Lawson
3. Plaque man
Michael Dowe and fellow pupils of Holy Name Primary School, Cookridge, before going on a tour of The Blue Plaques in Leeds City Centre. Michael was holding the latest Blue Plaque, which celebrates the life of Frank Kidson, musical and antiquarian and folk song collection for Hamilton Avenue, Chapeltown.
Photo: Mel Hulme
4. 29/12/03 Gemma Woffinden Head of Drama looks at the tangled metal and wreckage all that remains of the sports hall, two gymnasium's and changing facilities at Brigshaw High School at Great Preston near Leeds.
Gemma Woffinden, Head of Drama, observed the tangled metal and wreckage that remained of the sports hall, two gymnasiums and changing facilities following a fire at Brigshaw High School, Great Preston.
Photo: Gary Longbottom