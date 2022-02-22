Young teens being urged to get Covid vaccinations during half-term in Leeds

Clinics for 12-15s will be available throughout the week to make it even easier for young people to get their jabs, including Trinity Shopping Centre in the centre of Leeds.

With rates of infection remaining high in children in school years 7-11, experts are urging people to get both doses, even if they’ve already had Covid, rather than risk getting Long Covid or missing out on school and social activities.

Leeds youngsters urged to get their jab this half-term cc Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Director of Public Health Anna Hartley, Lead Vaccination Adviser for the West Yorkshire Vaccination Programme, says she hasn’t hesitated to get her children vaccinated as soon as they were eligible.

She added: “As the mum of two girls aged 12 and 15, I know personally how important it is for them to get vaccinated.

"We know that people can get Covid again and again and even if it doesn’t make them seriously ill, there’s still the risk of Long Covid or developing further complications.

“My daughters have both had Covid but I don’t want to run the risk of them getting it again as it might be more severe or mean they miss out on more of their education and time with friends. It’s also important to both me and my daughters that we are doing all we can to protect my parents, who are in their 70s.

"Having the vaccine gives us the reassurance that we’re all as protected as possible.”

Sam Prince, Senior Responsible Officer for the vaccination rollout in Leeds, said half-term presented a "perfect opportunity" for vaccination.

He added: "We’re also offering second doses in school clinics but if your child’s school hasn’t been visited yet, or they weren’t able to have it on that day, the half-term clinics offer another convenient way to make sure they’re fully protected."

Children aged 12 to 15 need two doses of the Covid-19 vaccination.

The JCVI has also recommended that children aged 12 to 15 who are clinically at-risk or who live with someone who has a weakened immune system should have a booster vaccination three months after their second dose.

Parents and guardians are asked to attend vaccination sites with their children to give consent and to read the patient information in advance of arriving for their appointment.

Young people who’ve had COVID must wait 12 weeks until they can be vaccinated, in line with JCVI guidance.