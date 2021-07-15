Health authorities in Leeds say the jabs will enable young people to make the most of the new freedoms as restrictions are lifted from Monday.

For example, those who are double-jabbed will be able to travel to countries on the amber list without having to quarantine and some entertainment venues are considering restricting entry only to people who have had both vaccinations.

Walk-in services are being held across Leeds, including at Trinity Leeds from Friday to Sunday and Elland Road, also from Friday to Sunday.

Sam Prince, senior responsible officer for the vaccination programme in Leeds, said getting vaccinated was the key to getting back to the things people have missed.

She said: “It’s been a very difficult 15 months for many people, and very hard for young people who’ve missed out on so many things that are part of their normal social life. The vaccine passport is the official evidence to show that you’ve had your jabs, and without it you may not be able to travel abroad, or do certain jobs or even get into some places if the organisers decide to make vaccination a condition.

“The only way to get your COVID-19 passport is to have both jabs, eight weeks apart and only vaccines given by the NHS will count. We’re hoping this will help encourage those who have not yet had their vaccine to do so as soon as possible.”

The vaccination centre at Elland Road will act as a walk-in clinic this weekend.