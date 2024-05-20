Yorkshire's expectant parents prioritise baby showers and gender reveals over emergency planning
The study, conducted by Yorkshire Water, found that over a fifth (21 per cent) of those living in Yorkshire listed posting on social media amongst the most important things to plan for when preparing for the arrival of their bundle of joy.
Yet just 14 per cent listed emergency preparedness as a top priority, despite over a third (36 per cent) believing that they would have difficulty accessing essentials like clean bottled water for their family in an emergency.
Katrina Coulson, head of central control at Yorkshire Water said: “Our research shows there is a need to proactively offer a bit of extra help to people in the UK who may feel that they are in particularly vulnerable circumstances – whether that be because of a change in situation, such as becoming a new parent, or something else.
“Such a significant life change should absolutely be filled with celebration, but it can be a stressful time too, and it’s important that new parents access the support they need in order to take on the challenge. Utilities have priority services registers that many people might find useful – they are free and help us to help you in the right way.”
Those aged 25-34 are the generation which is most likely to consider themselves vulnerable when it comes to their socioeconomic and personal circumstances, however, they only make up six per cent of current sign ups to Yorkshire Water’s priority service register.
Interestingly, nearly a fifth (19 per cent) of respondents said that they were aware that they could sign up to a priority service register with their local water company at the time of having their child but chose not to. Low sign-ups might be due to a reluctance from those in the county to seek help, with more than half (58 per cent) citing embarrassment as the biggest barrier in asking for help, followed by pride (41 per cent).
The number of households on the company’s PSR has increased by 95% YOY, bringing the current total to over 213,000 registered users across the region.
Katrina added: “We’re very proud to have been certified for meeting the international standard for Inclusive Service – and wish that anyone who requires a little bit more support feels comfortable reaching out to see exactly what it is that we can provide. Needing a helping hand is never something to be ashamed of.
“We’d urge people to contact us if you think you might benefit from being registered to our priority services register.”