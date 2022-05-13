Yorkshire’s Brain Tumour Charity launches new drop-in group for people affected in Leeds

The Drop-In Café will take place at The Old Fire Station in Gipton on the last Wednesday of every month, starting on Wednesday May 25, it has been announced.

Patients and their families are invited to attend any time between 12 and 2pm for some informal and friendly support, the charity said.

Yorkshire’s Brain Tumour Charity is expanding its support to offer a brand new drop-in group in Gipton for anyone impacted by a brain tumour.

Led by a member of the charity’s support team, the drop-in will be a chance to chat, ask questions, enjoy refreshments and meet other people in a similar situation. A new drop-in in Huddersfield will also be launching at the start of June.

The charity’s other existing drop-ins which take place monthly in Farsley, Wakefield and Doncaster have already been well received by the community so far.

One attendee said: “The drop-in feels like a real safe space where I can just be me. I find it really helpful to talk to people who have shared experiences. I am so pleased that I decided to give it a chance and I plan to make them a regular part of what I do from now on.”

Marie Peacock, CEO of Yorkshire’s Brain Tumour Charity, said: “Brain tumours turn lives upside down. We know how important it is for patients, carers and loved ones to speak to other people who really understand, so we are delighted to be able to launch this new monthly drop-in for people affected by brain cancer across the East Leeds area.”

The new drop-in has been made possible thanks to funding from the National Lottery Community Fund.

It is part of the charity’s project to ensure all patients and carers in Yorkshire can access support close to them, whether that’s wellbeing walks, in-person groups, counselling, peer support or their volunteer-led phone line.