Yorkshire winter fuel payment fears spark surge in help searches

Fears about changes to Winter Fuel Payments has sparked a surge in people looking for help, with Yorkshire seeing a sharp rise in online searches.

The Winter Fuel Payment was available to almost everyone in the UK born before 25th September 1957, to help them cover heating costs.

But, from this winter, only those on pension credit or means-tested benefits will get the payment – leading to fears that millions of pensioners will struggle to pay their bills.

These fears have been proven by a staggering 436.56% rise in searches for terms like Winter Fuel Payment and 1384 related terms, like cold weather payments, and winter fuel pay.

Changes to winter fuel payments has provoked a surge in online help enquiries

In fact, before the announcement, the research by Mobile Annexe LTD. reveals the terms were only searched an average of around a quarter-of-a-million times a month, but now it’s skyrocketed to almost 1.5 million across England!

Yorkshire also saw a sharp rise. West Yorkshire saw the biggest increase at 277.90%. Before the announcement, the terms were only searched 17,710 times a month, but this shot up to 66,910.

The East Riding of Yorkshire came second with a 238.18% rise, from 6,050 to 20,460.

North Yorkshire saw a 233.33% increase from 9,300 to 31,000, and South Yorkshire a 229.60% surge from 11,370 to 37,480.Gary Clayden-Smith, from Mobile Annexe LTD. who conducted the research, said the rise is “incredibly worrying.”

“Not only are people facing a cost-of-living crisis, with prices continuing to rise across all avenues of life, but older people, arguably the most vulnerable people in our society, are seeing a hit to their support," he said.

“Millions of people across the country will now have to make the difficult decision between heating their home or saving their money to spend on other necessities.

“I strongly urge friends and family to check in on their older relatives and neighbours, offer to help them find ways to save money, go through budgeting with them, and try and heat-proof their home’s – just please don’t leave anybody to struggle with this alone.”