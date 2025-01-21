Yorkshire service receives Carers Trust accreditation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster hospital which supports women with mental health needs has received an accreditation for the work it does to involve carers in the support of their loved ones after it was praised for its “carer friendly culture”.

Cygnet Aspen Clinic, a 16-bed hospital for women, has been recognised for its continued efforts and commitment to improving the way the service works with carers and families.

In 2023, Cygnet became the first independent provider of health and social care services to be accredited by the Carers Trust Triangle of Care programme. Now the hospital, on Manvers Road, Mexborough, has become the latest Cygnet Health Care service to achieve the one-star accreditation, meaning staff have successfully demonstrated their commitment to making a difference to the lives of carers.

As part of their assessment, a Carers Trust panel spoke with staff and carers to gain an understanding of how carers are involved in their care of their loved ones.

Assessors noted: “There was good evidence of a carer friendly culture within Aspen Clinic.

“The panel were pleased to learn that carers are routinely identified on admission and this is recorded in clinical records. A service introduction letter is provided to carers of patients admitted into Aspen Clinic.

“We also welcome the range of documentation provided to support carers including the new Carers Passport.”

Assessors were also impressed that all staff have taken up the opportunity to attend carer awareness training as “this will enable and empower staff to support carers and grow their skills.”

It was also noted that Aspen Clinic are working with a local social services to support plans around future hospital discharge for patients. This was hailed as “best practice” by the assessment team.

On receiving the accreditation, Hospital Manager Neil Booth said: “This a huge achievement for our service. The significance of family and friends cannot be overstated, especially when it comes to mental health. These relationships form the bedrock of any social support system, offering comfort, understanding, and a sense of belonging that is essential for our psychological well-being.

“Family, friends and carers for many, is the first line of defence giving support to cope with adversity in life. The unconditional love and support provided by family members create a safe space where individuals can express themselves without fear of judgment. Moreover, a supportive family can instil resilience, enabling individuals to navigate life’s challenges with greater ease. Our environment here at Aspen Clinic fosters open communication, allowing family members to share their struggles and seek help when needed.

“Research consistently shows that strong social connections are linked to positive mental health outcomes. These relationships can reduce stress, anxiety, and depression, and even improve self-esteem and empathy towards others.

“The team at Aspen Clinic feels it’s crucial to nurture and encourage these relationships and to recognise their value in maintaining mental health resilience. I am proud that our commitment to carer inclusion has been recognised with this accreditation and we remain dedicated to encouraging open dialogue with our carers.”

The Triangle of Care is an alliance between carers, service users and health professionals.

In total, 13 Cygnet Health Care services have now received the Triangle of Care accreditation.