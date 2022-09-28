The vote will follow a consultative ballot which saw 90 per cent of GMB’s 1,500 Yorkshire Ambulance Service members vote in favour of a walk out.

The union says final ballot dates will be announced in the coming days.

YAS said it was aware of the action, adding that it was monitoring the situation.

GMB organiser Deanne Ferguson says YAS staff have "made history" with their turnout.

Paramedics and ambulance workers are angry over the Government’s imposed four per cent pay award, which leaves them facing a real terms pay cut, as inflation currently sits at just under 10 per cent.

GMB organiser Deanne Ferguson said: “Ambulance staff should not be worrying about how they’ll heat their homes this winter or feed their families, whilst carrying out a crucial service across our communities.

“The service is crumbling, and it is having an impact on everyone - it is only surviving because of the amazing workers holding it together, through good will.

“GMB members have had enough, they are angry - and that’s why they want to move to a formal ballot for strike action.

“They’ve made history with their turnout and vote.

“GMB Union will stand shoulder to shoulder with our members as we fight for an above inflation pay rise for our NHS heroes.”