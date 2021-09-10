It is important to talk to about you feel with the people around you, but if you are struggling to do so you do not have to deal with it alone.

There are plenty of charities and help lines available to give you advice, offer you support or just listen to how you feel.

There are plenty of charities and helplines in Leeds that you can contact if you are struggling.

Below is a list of Leeds-based charities here to help you:

Leeds Mind

Head to their website to see the help and support Leeds Mind have on offer.You can find them at Clarence House, 11 Clarence Road, Horsforth, Leeds LS18 4LB.

Contact them on 0113 305 5800 or via their email address [email protected]

Leeds Survivor Led Crisis Service

Contact them via their website, or ring them on 0113 260 9328.

Here are the free help lines available in Leeds that you can call:

Samaritans

Call 116 123.

Campaign Against Living Miserably

This charity is specifically for men struggling with their mental health.

Call 0800 58 58 58 – 5pm to midnight every day.

Papyrus

This charity is specifically for people under 35.

Call 0800 068 41 41 – Monday to Friday 9am to 10pm, weekends and bank holidays 2pm to 10pm.

Text 07860 039967.

Childline

This charity is specifically for children and young people under 19.

Call 0800 1111 – the number will not show up on your phone bill.

Here is the NHS's advice on if you are feeling depressed or suicidal.

Talk to someone you trust

Let family or friends know what's going on for you. They may be able to offer support and help keep you safe.

There's no right or wrong way to talk about suicidal feelings – starting the conversation is what's important.

Who else you can talk to

If you find it difficult to talk to someone you know, you could:

call a GP – ask for an emergency appointment.

call 111 out of hours – they will help you find the support and help you need.

contact your mental health crisis team – if you have one.

Tips for coping right now

Try not to think about the future – just focus on getting through today.

Stay away from drugs and alcohol.

Get yourself to a safe place, like a friend's house.

Be around other people.

Do something you usually enjoy, such as spending time with a pet.

Is your life in danger?

If you have seriously harmed yourself call 999 for an ambulance or go straight to A&E.

Or ask someone else to call 999 or take you to A&E.

Worried about someone else?

If you're worried about someone, try to get them to talk to you. Ask open-ended questions like: "How do you feel about...?".

Do not worry about having the answers- just listening to what someone has to say and taking it seriously can be more helpful.