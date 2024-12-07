World leading cancer centre to open in Leeds in early 2026

A world leading cancer centre is to open in east Leeds in early 2026.

Plans have been confirmed to establish a new, state-of-the-art, comprehensive oncology and haematology centre at Thorpe Park.

It is being developed by GenesisCare, the UK’s leading independent cancer care provider, specialising in complex cancers.

The new facility will be the 15th and largest centre in its UK network, housing two of the world’s most advanced and sophisticated radiotherapy platforms, revolutionising treatment for patients with cancer throughout the North of England.

The centre will have the unique ability to personalise radiotherapy in real-time, using both MRI and CT imaging, offering patients treatment precisely tailored to their specific cancer.

Dr Eliot Sims, chief medical officer at GenesisCare, said: "Adaptive radiotherapy represents a transformative advancement in cancer treatment. By using the technology’s ability to provide live images of both the tumour and normal tissue, we can create a new treatment plan every day based on the patient’s anatomy. This gives our clinicians the confidence to deliver high dose radiotherapy with exquisite precision, whilst minimising side effects, thereby improving patient outcomes. This is truly personalised radiotherapy."

As well as access to the very latest radiotherapy technology, GenesisCare patients will also have to access a wide range of other services without the need to travel far from home. From the comfortable, relaxing outpatient and consulting department to the advanced imaging department (3T MRI, PET-CT and CT) to the systemic therapy suite that will deliver chemotherapy, targeted therapies and immunotherapy to patients with every type of cancer, every aspect of personalised advanced cancer care will be seamlessly integrated under one roof.

Patients being treated at the centre will be able to access a prescribed programme of exercise medicine as well as on-site holistic support services such as mindfulness, reflexology and acupuncture.

Set to open in early 2026 this pioneering centre will offer cutting-edge cancer care to insured and self-funding patients in the North of England and Scotland, who previously had to travel to GenesisCare in Oxford or London for such advanced treatments.