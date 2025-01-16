Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Building work has begun on a “pioneering” new residential care home for people with severe learning disabilities and autism in Leeds.

The new care home in Yeadon will be the first of its kind built by the council that provides bespoke housing and support for adults with complex learning disability and autism needs – a provision currently unavailable in the city.

The development will comprise of six high-quality, homely flats, each with its own garden, as well as two-storey staff facilities to provide high staffing levels to support the individuals 24 hours a day.

The work is a collaborative effort between Leeds City Council, NHS West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB), NHS England, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and Leeds and York Partnership Trust (LYPFT).

The flagship build is taking place on the site of the former Kirkland House older people’s care home and it is expected to be completed by October 2025.

Work has started on the 'pioneering' new care home in the Yeadon area of Leeds | Leeds City Council

Representatives from the partner organisations involved in the project, including from Leeds City Council, visited the site recently to mark the start of the work.

Councillor Salma Arif, executive member for adult social care, active lifestyles and culture said: “I’m delighted to see work starting on site to bring this much-needed facility to fruition and ready to welcome residents soon.

“This crucial service will transform the lives of adults in Leeds with severe learning disabilities and complex autism by providing the opportunity to live a fulfilled life in the community.”

Coun Arif added that the scheme underlines the council’s plans to tackle social isolation and health inequalities for some of the city’s most vulnerable residents.

Nick Earl, NHS West Yorkshire NHS ICB’s Director of Strategy, Planning and Programmes for Leeds, said: “It’s a real honour to be here on site to see how the build is coming along. This is going to make such a difference to the lives of local people with complex learning disabilities and autism and those that support and care for them.

“Our goal as part of the Leeds Health and Care Partnership is to improve health and care for local people and make Leeds the best city for health and wellbeing. So, to be on the ground to see a project coming together that will support some of our most vulnerable people to live more independently is really special.”

The project supports Leeds City Council’s Best City Ambition, through improving health and wellbeing outcomes for people with high care needs and working together with health partners, as well as the authority’s Inclusive Growth Strategy, which supports innovation, investment and employment opportunities within the local communities.