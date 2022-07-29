Work begins as Leeds Law School set to move to Queen Square in city centre

The £6million project will allow Leeds Beckett University to expand their facilities.

Specialist teaching spaces set to be built by Tilbury Douglas such as the Harvard-style lecture theatre, courtroom, reading rooms, hybrid teaching facilities and 1:1 meeting rooms and multiple student learning spaces will give students the opportunity to develop critical thinking, legal skills and wide-ranging levels of legal knowledge.

Dedicated quiet spaces and areas for access to the already vast online resources will allow all students and academics to excel in ground-breaking legal research, the University told the YEP.

Professor Deveral Capps, Dean of Leeds Law School, said: “The Law School has grown considerably in recent years.

"We have now reached a size where we want to give our students and staff a real sense of place, and for them to have somewhere amazing they can call home.

"This huge investment means we will have the most modern law school building in the country, and this fills me with great pride.

“I’m incredibly excited to open the doors to our new Law School in time for us to celebrate the school’s centenary.

"We’ve been teaching law at Leeds Law School since 1924 and settling into modern, state-of-the-art facilities by 2024 gives us a sense of great achievement and presents opportunity for our students and staff.”

The new Law School building will reflect the growing partnerships of the university with the region and further strengthen Leeds’ position as the legal capital of the North.

Leeds Beckett University places huge importance on its role as an Anchor institution in Leeds and the wider region, maximising the benefit its presence delivers to local communities.

Leeds Law School has a rich heritage and is a key educator of legal professionals in the Leeds and West Yorkshire region.

It works extensively with law firms and other businesses to support students with work placements and encourages employers to hire talented graduates that will energise their team and support the local community.